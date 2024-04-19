Guy Farrell Johnson, 72, St. Cloud

November 13, 1951 - April 8, 2024

Guy Farrell Johnson, 72, of St. Cloud passed away on Thursday, April 18th, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Monday, April 29th at 11:00 AM at Atonement Lutheran Church, St. Cloud. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and burial will take place at North Star Cemetery.

Guy was born in Pasco, Washington on November 13, 1951 to Farrell and Patricia (Mattson) Johnson. He married the love of his life, Cheri J. Stenson, on April 13, 1983 in St. Cloud. They were blessed to have two sons together, Ian and Kristopher. He was a devoted special education teacher for 35 years at Sauk Rapids-Rice High School. Guy was an outdoorsman and a potter. He enjoyed camping and fishing up at the boundary waters, gardening, racquetball, tennis, and story telling. He was a man of high integrity, happy, kind, intelligent, and was his family’s greatest role model.

He is survived by his wife, Cheri; sons, Ian and Kristopher (Mackenzie) Johnson; grandson, Jaxyn Guy Johnson; brother, Jeff (Susan) Johnson; sister, Jody (Curt) Barsness; closest cousin, Brad (Lisa) Kittelson; along with many nieces, nephews and other family members not listed. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Janel Russell.