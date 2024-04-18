Carol K. Kaas, 81, St. Cloud

November 19, 1942 - April 16, 2024

attachment-Carol Kaas loading...

Carol Kay Kaas, age 81, St. Cloud, MN, died Tuesday, April 16, 2024 at Good Shepherd Community, Sauk Rapids MN.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 22, 202 4 at 1:00 PM at Santiago Lutheran Church, Santiago, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Gardens, Jamestown, ND. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Carol was born in Jamestown, ND on November 19, 1942 to Richard and Garnetta (Smiley) Brehm. After attending grade school in a one room country school near Sydney, ND, she graduated from Jamestown Sr. High School. She enjoyed being raised on her family farm with the horses and dairy cattle. She was very family focused and very proud of her family.

She was married to Glen Kaas for over 62 years. They lived in the Becker, MN area for many years until moving to St. Cloud in 2016. Carol was a member of the South Santiago Lutheran Church.

Carol always kept a very nice home, and her hobbies were golfing, fashion, home décor, raising beautiful flowers, and socializing with her many friends. She frequently volunteered her services at Becker schools, the church, and other functions. Carol was a hard worker, and loyal companion and caregiver to Glen.

Carol is survived by husband, Glen, son Steve (Baby Frecy) Kaas, granddaughter Naomi and brother Kenneth Brehm.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Richard (Frieda) Brehm Jr. and Robert (Charleen) Brehm.