Glenn R. Willard, 67, Cold Spring

August 12, 1956 - April 4, 2024

Glenn Richard Willard, age 67, Cold Spring, MN died unexpectedly on April 4, 2024 at his home in rural Cold Spring.

Funeral services will be Saturday, April 13, 2024 at 11:00 AM at Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Friday, April 12, 2024 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at the Benson Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home.

Glenn was born August 12, 1956 in St. Cloud, MN to Howard S. and Delrose R. (Glenn) Willard. He married Diane M. Lommel on September 7, 1974 in St. Cloud, MN. Glenn was employed as a carman by the railroad for 30 years, but his work did not define him. He was a staunch conservationist and loved the outdoors. He spent countless hours in his garden, and had a fondness for hunting. Glenn was in the process of restoring a 1965 Chevy Impala (his first car ever). He will be remembered as a stalwart companion and spent the last 7 years, of his retirement, being the best Pa ever.

Survivors include his wife Diane Willard of Cold Spring, MN; sons, Brandon (Angela) Willard of Rice, MN; and Jeffrey (Melany) Willard of Minneapolis, MN; granddaughter Taylor Willard; brothers, Dale Willard of Buffalo, MN; James Willard of St. Cloud, MN; and Roy Willard of St. Cloud, MN; and sisters, Audrey Willard of Greeneville, TN; and Mary (Scott) Theisen of St. Cloud, MN.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Willard; and two children, Jeremy and Angie.