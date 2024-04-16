Meredith June Rowland, 91, St. Cloud

June 29, 1932 – April 15, 2024

Meredith June Rowland, 91, of St. Cloud passed away peacefully on Monday, April 15, 2024.

A celebration of life service will be held on THIS Thursday, April 18 at 2:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, 340 5thAve S, St. Cloud.

June was born on June 29, 1932 in Lamar, MO to Howard and Lottie (Stockdale) Lee. She married her beloved husband, Howard Ray Rowland on April 19, 1951 in Lamar, MO. After Ray’s time in the Army, the couple settled in St. Cloud in 1959. They raised their two daughters, Runay and Rhonda. June took much pride and joy in motherhood. She was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud and the League of Women Voters. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, bowling, games, sewing, and playing music with her trumpet, piano, and hand bells. She was very social, enjoyed getting together with her friends and entertaining company. She has been known to make the world’s best peanut brittle and of course made it with love. June loved to laugh, was caring, optimistic, and had a positive perspective on life.

June was preceded in death by her husband, Ray whom passed away January 14, 2022; parents; brother, Richard Lee; and sister, Ruth Anne Erwin.

She is survived by her daughters, Runay (Denny) Olson of St. Cloud, MN and Rhonda (Gary) Fisher of Frederick, CO; 5 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to First Presbyterian Church of St. Cloud.