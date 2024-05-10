Sherri A. Brouwer, 64, St. Cloud

August 19, 1959 – May 8, 2024

A celebration of life will be held at Benson Funeral Home in St. Cloud, MN from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, for Sherri Anne Brouwer age 64. She died peacefully at her home on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

She was born on August 19, 1959, in St. Cloud, MN, the daughter of Richard G. Kramer and Maxine G. (Trisco) Carpenter.

Sherri was a 1977 graduate of Tech High School and a 1987 graduate of the St. Cloud School of Nursing. She worked as an RN in the ER, Pediatrics, and Home Care.

On November 13, 1993, she married Ron Brouwer, and they lived together in Sartell and St. Cloud. Sherri found great joy in gardening, flowers, and all her wonderful pets over the years. She loved her children deeply and took great pride in watching them grow up. She and Ron enjoyed birdwatching together in their yard or from the kitchen window, and she was especially fond of cardinals.

Sherri was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sandra Rick. Survivors include her husband, Ron Brouwer; daughter, Leslie (Pat) Fisher; daughter, Bonnie (Torey Hunkus) Rossow; son, Joey (Taysha) Rossow; and two grandchildren, Zaylee Fisher and Nolan Rossow.