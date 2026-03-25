April 1, 1942 - March 24, 2026

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Germaine Barbara Gauerke of St. Cloud, MN passed away peacefully on March 24, 2026, after an extended illness. The family wishes to express their sincere gratitude to the staff at St. Benedict’s Assisted Living and the CentraCare Hospice Team who provided incredible care to her and her family during her time there.

Germaine was born on April 1, 1942, the third of five children born to Frank and Marie Urban. She grew up on a dairy farm outside Antigo, WI and graduated from Antigo Senior High in 1960. She married Paul Gauerke, Sr. on August 12, 1965, in Wausau, WI.

A defining moment in Germaine’s life came in the late 1970s when she and her husband accepted Jesus as their Lord and Savior at a Billy Graham Crusade in Milwaukee. From that day forward, she served Him faithfully, living out her faith with grace, compassion, and devotion.

Germaine began her professional career in Wausau, WI, where she worked for nearly 20 years as an Executive Assistant at WSAU/WSAW Channel 7. She was organized, had a high attention to detail and her personality made her a key part of the team.

Following a move to Michigan, then Tennessee, Germaine continued her passion for service through her work with the Arthritis Foundation. She served as a Regional Director in Knoxville and was promoted to State Executive Director for the Arthritis Foundation of TN. Her leadership and dedication impacted countless lives before her retirement.

In retirement, Germaine and Paul embraced a life of travel and ministry. They traveled throughout the southwestern U.S. with RVICs (Roaming Volunteers in Christ’s Service), offering their time, talents, and hearts to serve others. Germaine was also involved in Gideons Int’l, as well as many prayer groups and Bible studies. She always enjoyed helping others and seeing them grow in their faith.

Germaine is survived by son Paul (Sherri) of Rice, MN and daughter Pam of Escondido, CA, grandsons Jack, Cade (Hannah) of St. Cloud and Cole Gauerke of Baton Rouge, LA and Keenan Ledee of Escondido, CA. Sisters Rosalie (Jim) Borzcon and Teresa (Dave) Devore, sister-in-law Donna Urban and brother-in-law Tom Gauerke (Rose) of Wausau, WI and sister-in-law Mary Fergot (Sam) of Presque Isle, WI.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 11, at Discovery Church located at 700 18th Street NW, Sauk Rapids, MN 56379. Visitation at 10:30am, followed by an 11:30am service and lunch. Memorials in her name to the Gideon’s International (https://www.gideons.org/) are preferred. Flowers can be sent directly to the Discovery Church at the address above.