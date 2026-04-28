June 24, 1954 - April 27, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, May 4, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for James “Jimmy” Hettwer, age 71, who died Monday at Hilltop Health Care Center, Watkins, MN. Inurnment will take place at a later date. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Monday one hour before the service at St. Boniface Church.

James was born June 24,1954 as the youngest of five children to parents John M. and Valeria (Braegelmann) Hettwer in Richmond, MN. He was raised on a dairy farm south of Richmond. James attended Richmond Parochial School as well as Public Schools of Eden Valley. James then served in the U.S. Navy in 1974.

James married Sally Wendt on August 30,1986 at St. Peter and Paul's Church, Richmond.

While living in Eden Valley, James worked side by side with his dad at Jennie-O in Litchfield and then Gold'n Plump in Cold Spring for many years. The last several years he worked for Red River Inn in Cold Spring and as an assembler for Wacosa of Waite Park.

He was a member of the Knights of Columbus of Richmond and of the American Legion of St. Joseph.

James is survived by his siblings: Don (Theresa) of Buffalo, Jerry (Janet) of Cold Spring, Monica Martinson of St. Paul, and Joan (Guy Zenner) of Clear Lake, Iowa and step-siblings: Ralph Moser, Dorothy Paggan, Fran Lucken, Joann Rademacher, Judy (Jerry Vossen) Janet (Mike Doll), Kathleen (Ervin Beckers), and Larry (Shirley) Moser. Also included are many nieces, nephews and cousins as well as loyal friends, Roger and Victor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother, Mary Moser, and in-laws: Shirley (Klehr) Hettwer, Mary Jane (Ley) Hettwer, Fred Frenette, and Ron Martinson and stepbrother in laws, Steve Slivnik, Lloyd Lucken, Jim Rademacher and Ben Paggan.

Jimmy loved life and wanted to be remembered as a friendly friend who loved everybody. He never met a stranger, being quick with a smile and a handshake and could engage anyone in a conversation. Jimmy had many passions and interests, including dogs (dachshund), music, dancing, playing cards, shaking dice, winning at bingo, but especially spending time with family. He spent many hours watching "my westerns."

The Hettwer Family would like to thank particularly the staff at Hilltop Care Center and Centra Care Hospice for expert and compassionate care.