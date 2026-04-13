January 7, 1946 - April 7, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Doris “DeeDee” Kay Kalthoff, age 80, of Richmond, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2026.

Doris was born on January 7, 1946, in Richmond, MN to Benedict and Elisabeth (Reitmeier) Thyen. She was proud to be a lifelong Richmond resident and often said she “hatched here, matched here, and was going to dispatch here.” With the loving care of her devoted husband, that wish was honored.

On August 13, 1977, Doris married Florian “Flip” Kalthoff — the man she lovingly said she waited 30 years for. Together they shared 48 years of marriage filled with love, laughter, and unwavering devotion. Flip cared for Doris with deep love and commitment throughout her life.

At just seven years old, Doris contracted polio and spent time at Gillette Children’s Hospital in an iron lung. She recovered using braces and canes, facing those early challenges with strength and resilience that would define her life. As an adult, she was also a breast cancer survivor. Through every hardship, DeeDee never let anything get her down. Her positive spirit, grace, and determination were an inspiration to all who knew her.

Doris was a dedicated employee of Fingerhut, where she worked for 37 years. She took pride in her work and valued the friendships she formed there.

Everyone who knew DeeDee loved her. She had a way of making people feel seen, valued, and cared for. Her warmth, humor, and kindness left a lasting mark on her family, friends, and community.

She is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, Florian “Flip” Kalthoff; her brother, Wally (Darlene) Thyen; her twin sister, Donna (Bob) Backes; and her in laws: Agnes Thyen; Josephine (Ralph) Mohs; Marcellus (Cathy) Kalthoff; Richard Kalthoff; Anna (Paul) Deary; Marina Olmscheid; Tillie Wolske; and Marvin (Cathy) Gerads. Doris also leaves behind a large extended family of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great great-nieces and great-great-nephews, all of whom she loved and cherished — and who shared that same deep admiration for her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benedict and Elisabeth “Betty” Thyen; her brothers, Leroy (Angie) Thyen and Roger Thyen; her sister, Mickie (Floyd) Adams; her niece, Cathy Thyen; her nephew, John Thyen; her father in law, Leo Kalthoff; her mother in law, Hildegard Kalthoff; and other in laws, Martin (Angie) Kalthoff and Marie Gerads.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday April 11, 2026, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Friday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue Saturday from 9:00-11:00 a.m. at the funeral home.