June 15, 1941 - April 24, 2026

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A Celebration of Life will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 8, 2026, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Joseph “Joe” E. Roehl, age 84, of Cold Spring (formerly of Eden Valley) who passed away Thursday at Benedictine/Assumption Home in Cold Spring, MN.

The visitation will be from 10:00-11:15 a.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond.

Joe was born in St. Michael, MN to Edward E. and Carola A. (Kasper) Roehl. Joe was baptized at St. Michael Catholic Church, St. Michael in June 1941. Joe's family later moved to Foreston, and he grew up on a farm. Joe was confirmed at St. Louis Bertrand Catholic Church, Foreston in June 1957. Joe graduated from Milaca High School in 1959. Joe enlisted in the Army National Guard in 1962 and served until 1968. Joe married Mary Ellen Anderson in 1966 and one daughter, Patti Jo (Roehl) Haag, was born. Joe and Mary Ellen later divorced in 1973. Joe later met Rose Maria (Dinwiddie) Otto and one daughter, Erin Monique (Otto) Vandergriff was born. In 1976, Joe and Rose went separate ways. Joe married Arlene E. (Koetter) Schaefer in 1983, and he gained three stepchildren, Jerry Schaefer, Toni (Schaefer) Schmidt, and Brad Schaefer.

Joe was a painter, farmer, welder, road worker, laborer, truck driver, and held numerous jobs and positions throughout his working days. In his later working years, he worked at Fingerhut, and then he drove a semi-truck, up until his retirement. He was a jack of all trades who had many attributes and a great mathematical ability. He was very mechanical and could fix anything or figure out what was wrong so the problem could be fixed. He was able to build, construct, do plumbing, and finish any housing or building project. He also had a green thumb. He loved to plant, water, watch things grow, and harvest his crops, whether it was in a field or garden. He had a meticulously landscaped yard and took great pride in keeping his lawn always mowed, manicured, and his shrubs and trees trimmed. He kept his belongings, home, and yard in order. If you needed the original box or receipt for something that was purchased, Joe knew where he had placed it and was able to retrieve it. He enjoyed being outdoors, hunting, fishing, and he loved spending time with his dogs, family, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Patti (Dan) Haag, Erin (Shawn) Vandergriff, Jerry (Stacy) Schaefer, Toni (Gary) Schmidt, Brad (Sarah Riedeman); grandchildren, Kurt, Kristin, Bailey, Elexandra, Derek, Andrea, Chester, Thomas, Ashley, Jeff, Krystle, Nick, Eric, Brett, Aalayah, Brodie, and several great grandchildren: sisters and brother, Bertha (Bert) Roehl, Donna Beltrand, David (Kathy) Roehl, Rita Sorensen, Marilyn (Ric) Moulzolf, Gertrude (Tom) Hess, Evelyn Roehl: brother in law, Art (Cindy) Gordon; many nephews, nieces, grandnephews, and grandnieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Arlene Roehl; sisters, Rose Gordon, Mary Mack, and nephew, Andrew (Andy) Mack.