November 11, 1945 - May 14, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Shirley Ann Miller, age 80, of Grove Lake, Minnesota, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2026, at The Paynesville Care Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Shirley was born on November 11, 1945, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to John and Ila Mae Stokes. When Shirley was young, her family moved to Florida, where she met her lifelong best friend, Vicki. She grew up in Miami and attended Miami Edison High School.

She later worked as a long-distance telephone operator, café owner and cook, CNA, and eventually opened her home to provide adult foster care for the elderly. She dedicated many years to this work, where her compassion and natural gift for caregiving truly shined.

Shirley met Orville Schnetzer in Miami while he was serving in the Army. Shirley moved with Orville to his family farm outside Villard, Minnesota. They married in 1964 and were blessed with two daughters. Although they later divorced, they remained lifelong friends and devoted co-parents.

She met Larry Miller in 1976 while they worked together at the Westport House. They moved to their family home on Grove Lake in 1977. Larry and Shirley were married at Grove Lake Chapel on August 19, 1978. Together they blended their families and welcomed another daughter.

Shirley and Larry enjoyed gathering family and friends at their lake home, creating memories and sharing stories. She also enjoyed camping, going to the casino, traveling, and cooking. Shirley served with the Sedan Fire Department as a First Responder and found great joy in helping others.

Above all else, Shirley loved being a Grandma, that was her absolute joy in life, and “spoilin’” really was her middle name.

Those who knew Shirley will remember her wonderful storytelling abilities; she lovingly could and would talk your ear off. She loved her family fiercely but welcomed and embraced everyone she met. Shirley was also an animal lover and had dogs throughout her life, a love that her children continued.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Kelly (John) Rinkel, Karen (Jon) Lamonge, Krista (Skip) Halverson, and Robin Miller; her grandchildren, Jarred and Ethan Rinkel, Olivia and Hadley Lamonge, Shaya and Siri Halverson, Nathan (Ashley) and Nicolas Geiser, Bonnie (Andy) Manderschied, and Sarah (Davey) Miller. She also leaves behind many other beloved family members, friends, and numerous loving nieces and nephews.

Waiting to welcome her home were her husband, Larry; her parents, Ila Mae and John; her brother, Don; and her sisters, Linda and Tammy.

A small memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3,2026, at Grove Lake Chapel. Burial and a celebration of life will immediately follow.

Shirley’s family would like to thank The Paynesville Care Center for their kindness, loving care, and support.