January 16, 1933 - May 5, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 9, 2026, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN for Clara A. Statz, age 93, who died Tuesday at the Benedictine/Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Entombment will be in the parish cemetery.

A visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Wenner Funeral Home, Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home.

Clara was born on January 16, 1933, to Bernard and Ottilia (Jacobs) Kalthoff. She married Arnold Statz on May 28, 1952, in St. Martin Catholic Church.

Clara and Arnie farmed for many years north of Richmond until 2004 when they moved into town. She was a great cook and loved to work with her family on the farm. Clara enjoyed quilting, playing cards, riding through the countryside and spending time with family. She was a member of Sts. Peter & Paul Parish and Christian Women.

Survivors include her children, Ronald (Marlene) Statz, Mary Jane (Jim) Revermann, Larry (Rose Mueller) Statz, Dennis (Teri) Statz, Patricia (Kevin) Rausch, Darlene (Russ) Beireis, Gary (Wendy) Statz, Sandra (Myron) Roos; siblings, Leander (Christine) Kalthoff, Catherine (Lee) Wehseler, Ralph (Kathy) Kalthoff, Roman (Sharon) Kalthoff, Lillian Hagen; sister-in-law, Jeanette Kalthoff, Anna Schmitt; 30 grandchildren, 46 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arnold; infant daughter, Susan; siblings, Clem Kalthoff, Mary Ann (Lawrence) Fleischacker; in-laws, Phil Hagen, Stella Kalthoff, Leona (Henry) Funk, Thomas (Leona) Statz, Gregory (Dorothy) Statz, Agatha (Claude) Kunstleben, and Melvin Schmitt.