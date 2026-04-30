October 18, 1966 - April 25, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

A funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 8, 2026, at Discovery Church, Sauk Rapids for Lynette “Lyn” Schneidermann, age 59. Burial will be in Acacia Cemetery, Clearwater, MN.

The visitation will be from 4:00-8:00 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2026, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will be from 9:30-10:45 a.m. Friday at the church.

Lyn grew up in the Clearwater area, out in the country. The oldest of 5 siblings, daughter of Gary and Arlene Resch. Lyn enjoyed spending time with family, fishing, church camp, and yes, working in the garden. She learned from her mom and dad the benefits of hard work and determination. At a young age, Lyn realized she was a sinner and "believed in the Lord Jesus Christ” and repented of her sin. Lyn enjoyed reading and studying as she went to school and graduated from St Cloud Tech High School in 1985. Lyn then attended Northwestern College in Roseville, MN, but later switched to a Tech College to pursue accounting. She graduated in 1986 because she met the man of her dreams in October of 1985, Kevin Schneidermann. They were engaged on Valentine's Day in ‘86 and were married on August 16, 1986. They made their home in Blaine, MN, and started a family. Their firstborn daughter, Nichole, was stillborn in August 1989. Jeremy was born in October 1990. Shortly after the family moved to St Cloud, MN, and Kevin began working for Lyn’s parents' family business. The family continued to grow with Luke arriving in February 1991, Aaron in December 1993, and Melanie in May 1995. Lyn thoroughly enjoyed her role as a Devoted Bride and incredible Mother. Lyn poured herself into raising her family, choosing to homeschool all 4 kids and being a homemaker. She performed so many roles: wife, mother, bookkeeper in the family business, talented seamstress, and let's not forget the gardens! In 2016, Lyn was diagnosed with cancer and chose to pursue healing herself naturally. Her health journey consisted of many ups and downs, but she did her research and had been doing very well for many years. My Bride loved Jesus, spending time in His Word and in prayer. Growing in her faith and trust in Him alone. She was a godly example to her children and so many others. Lyn had many hobbies: reading, health research, sewing, cooking, scrapbooking, camping, crafts…she enjoyed life to the fullest. But her favorite pastime by far was spending time with her family! She will be greatly missed.

Lyn is survived by her husband of 39 years +, Kevin; children, Jeremy (Rebekah) Schneidermann, Luke (Charisma) Schneidermann, Aaron (Ellie) Schneidermann, Melanie Fager (husband Kelley) and nine grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Nichole and dad, Gary Resch.