March 13, 1940 - May 12, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m., Friday, May 22, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for David N. Johannes, age 86, who died Tuesday at Assumption Court in Cold Spring. Burial will take place in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery in Cold Spring. The service will be livestreamed at www.christcatholic.com.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday, May 21st at Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN. Visitation will continue Friday from Noon-1:15 p.m. in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Dave was born in Cold Spring, MN to Nicholas and Marcella (Bolfing) Johannes. He married Virginia Jochum November 24, 1960, in St. Boniface Church, Cold Spring, MN. He served in the U.S. Army National Guard and was a proud member of the Cold Spring American Legion and Honor Guard.

Dave was a hard worker and worked many places; Cold Spring Granite, Cold Spring Brewery, Multiple Concept Interiors, and was also self-employed installing flooring.

Dave is survived by his wife of 65 years, Virginia; children, Lynn (Pat) Lemke, Rodney (Lisa) Johannes; siblings, Daniel (Judy), Sharon (Chuck) Schoenberg, Dale (Kathy), Gary (Carolee), Gene (Marilyn), Jim (Cheryl), Mary Ann (Wayne) Imholte, Judy (Jack) Rausch, Peggy (Norman) Lahr; 6 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Sarah Marie Lemke.