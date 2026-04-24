June 1, 1946 - April 23, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2026, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Gerald “Gerry” Goerger, age 79, who passed away peacefully, leaving behind a lifetime of cherished memories and the love of family and friends. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

The visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:15 a.m. in the church narthex prior to the service.

Gerry was born to Lawrence and Loretta (Athmann) Goerger on June 1st, 1946. He is survived by his wife, four children, and seven grandchildren. Gerry was preceded in death by his parents and his siblings Rosie Tibbets, Fran Nilssen, Catherine Goerger, and James Goerger. His life was marked by deep devotion to his own family and a generosity of spirit that touched all who knew him.

On July 13, 1968, Gerry married Doris Merdan, his partner in life and love. Together, they built a warm and welcoming home in Richmond and raised four children, instilling in them the values of kindness, hard work, and compassion. Gerry and Doris were blessed with seven grandchildren, each of whom brought endless joy and pride to their hearts.

Gerry had a love for the outdoors, finding peace and happiness in hunting and fishing trips. He also had a remarkable talent for woodworking, creating projects with care and skill, often giving them as gifts to family and friends. Beyond his hobbies, Gerry’s greatest passion was helping his loved ones—always offering time, advice, or a helping hand without hesitation.

Those who knew Gerry remember him as a man filled with love, generosity, and quiet strength. He leaves behind a legacy of family devotion and countless acts of kindness. His spirit will live on in the memories, stories, and hearts of all who were fortunate to know him.

Gerry’s family invites friends and loved ones to celebrate his life and the profound impact he had on those around him.