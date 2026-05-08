January 4, 1931 - May 7, 2026

Wenner Funeral Home Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Celine Kunkel, age 95, died Thursday May 7, 2026, peacefully at her home.

Celine was born in Eden Valley, MN to Louis and Gertrude (Kramer) Foley. She married Andrew Kunkel on June 5, 1951, in St. Peters Catholic Church, Eden Valley, MN.

She graduated from St. Cloud Teacher’s College and taught in a one-room schoolhouse for two years. After Andy completed military service, they moved to the Kunkel family farm in Pearl Lake.

Together with Andy, she managed the farm and a large family of 8 yet always found time and room at the table for extended family, friends, and neighbors. Celine was extraordinarily dedicated to her family, faith and service to those in need.

Together with Andy, she provided decades of service through Holy Cross Parish, the Diaconate program, jail ministry, farm counseling, Pearl Lake Fare SHARE food program, and many Residents Encounter Christ (REC) retreats.

She had a green thumb. She loved gardening, growing flowers, playing cards, and traveling. She cherished her family, loved to cook and bake. Her days were often filled with quilting, sewing, and church volunteer work. Above all, she was best known for her deep faith, huge heart, infectious laughter, and unbridled kindness.

Survivors include her children, Marie (Ken) Worm; Terri (Ken) Wong; Louie (Laura); Mike (Sandee); Beth (Greg Hinrichs); Charlotte (Steve Billig); Charlie (Carol Vermeer); Jenny (Jeff) Schertz; siblings, Peggy Butkovich, Kaye Mills, Pat Foley; 21 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Andy; her parents; siblings Mary Lou Tvedt, Celestine (Sally) Wampach; and grandson Brian Kunkel.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 13, 2026, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Marty, MN.

Visitation from 4:00 - 7:00 pm Tuesday, May 12th at Holy Cross Church, Marty, MN. Visitation will continue from 9:00 a.m. - 10:15 a.m. Wednesday morning at the church. Private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers please donate to your favorite charity.