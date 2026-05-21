March 22, 1945 - May 20, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30, Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Laura Lorene (Varner) Theisen age, 81 who went to be with the Lord on Wednesday May 20, 2026, surrounded by her family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 – 1:15 p.m., Tuesday, in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

She was born on March 22, 1945 to LeRoy and Laura Varner in Rhode Island. Laura married the love of her life, Richard J. Theisen on September 26, 1964, at St Augustine’s Church, St. Cloud, MN.

Together they had three children: Barbara Sullivan (Steven), Tina Schmitz (Rodney), and Timothy Theisen (Elisabeth). She was blessed with seven grandchildren Brianna and Colleen Sullivan, Steven and Scott Schmitz, and Allison, Kate, and Megan Theisen; two great-grandchildren, Liam and Luella Aronson.

Her greatest pleasure in life was spending time with her family and friends. Laura enjoyed her career and established her own business, Theisen’s Tiny Tots Daycare. She provided care for over 52 years to over 500 children. The knowledge that she was able to help guide them to become strong, independent adults always put a smile on her face. Laura was a member of St Boniface Parish, Christian Mothers and Cold Spring Lions.

Laura is survived by her three children, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Christine and her brother Jim

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her sisters Pam, Val, and Patty and her brother Hank.

We would like to extend a special thank you to Gail Nierenhausen whom mom considered her angel on earth. We would also like to thank St. Croix Hospice and her nurse Shari who took exceptional care of mom and us during this very special time.

The family requests no flowers due to allergies in the family.