January 23, 1951 - May 14, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, May 17, 2026, at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for Denise M. Borth, age 75, who died at her home surrounded by family. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:45 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Denise was born in St. Cloud, MN to William and Dorothy (Herbst) Tomporowski. She married David Borth June 14, 1975, in St. Cloud, MN.

Denise enjoyed spending time with her family and puppies. She loved lake life on Leech and Mantrap and liked fishing with her husband Dave there and on their trips to Canada. Denise was a dog lover, especially yorkies and had pet dogs all of her life. Denise was an amazing artist and did sketching and oil painting. She enjoyed many hobbies; antiquing, macrame, multiple flower gardens, interior decorating, HGTV, organizing, thrift shopping, coffee dates with her best friends, baking apple pie and Christmas cut out cookies. Denise was a fashionista and loved her mani/pedi salon dates.

She is survived by her daughters, Melissa (Mike) Klocker and their children, Gavin, Ellie, Isabella, Zoie; Tiffany Borth and her children, Ira, Levana, Rowan; former son-in-law, Jon Jorgensen; Tim Tomporowski (Becky), Kathy Tomporowski, Jessica (Brian) Bjorklund, Warren Tomporowski; many cousins from Herbst and Tomporowski family side.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband, Dave.