April 2, 1950 - May 26, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2026, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Kenneth “Kenny” Zumwalde age 76, who died May 26th at Benedictine Home in Cold Spring, MN. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 9:30 – 11:15 a.m. Thursday in the church gathering space prior to the service.

Kenny was born in Richmond, MN to Alfred and Caroline (Bellmont) Zumwalde. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam Conflict.

Kenny was a kindhearted man who liked to hunt, garden, farm, work on small engines, watch ROCORI sports and Richmond Royals Baseball.

He is survived by his siblings, Ron (Alice), JoAnn, Jerry (Jan), Jim (Donna); nieces, nephews, and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John and Roger; sister-in-law, Joanne; special friend, Judi Moen.