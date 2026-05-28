August 6, 1939 - May 23, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2026, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Marcellus Kalthoff, age 86, who died Saturday at his home. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

There will be a visitation from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. in the church gathering space prior to the service.

Marcellus was born in Albany, MN to Leo and Hildegard (Bauer) Kalthoff. He married Helen Rau on November 11, 1967, and together they had two daughters, Katherine and Michelle. Marcellus served in the US Army from 1957-1962.

Marcellus worked as a Quality Control Inspector. He was an avid Minnesota sports fan and especially loved cheering for the Twins and Vikings. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, golf, volunteering and gardening. He was an involved father who took pride in raising and teaching his daughters anything he could. He was a proud American, a devout Catholic and made sure he passed his strong faith on to his girls.

We have many fond memories of camping weekends, cabin weeks at Gull Lake, and family gatherings - especially the annual Kalthoff family reunions - which were so important to him. He loved cheering us on, whether on the soccer field or in life in general. He also loved his two sons-in-law and grandchildren and was so proud of them in every way. We know he will continue to cheer us on for eternity.

He is survived by his partner, Kathy Rabenberg; children, Katherine (Brandon) Hedges and Michelle (Alex) Weichman; grandchildren, Kyle, Marina, Grant (Hedges), Gretchen, Lucas, Madison, Sydney, Brooke (Weichman); siblings, Josephine (Ralph) Mohs, Richard Kalthoff, Anna (Paul) Dearey, Marina Olmscheid, Tillie Wolske, and Florian Kalthoff.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his former wife, Helen; siblings, Martin (Angie) Kalthoff and Marie (Marvin) Gerads; sister-in law, Doris Kalthoff.

In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.