October 18, 1930 - April 17, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:30pm on Wednesday, April 22nd at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, for Martha Salzer, age 95 who died peacefully April 17, 2026 at Benedictine Living in Cold Spring. Martha was able to spend many of her final days visiting with family and friends. She appreciated every moment and was thankful to see each and every person. Burial will be at the St Boniface parish cemetery in Cold Spring immediately following the funeral.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 21st from 4:00 to 8:00pm at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring.

Martha was born in Cold Spring to Peter and Ida (Braegelmann) Drontle. Martha was very proud of her life on the farm, sharing the house with her parents and 13 siblings. The early years had her helping milk cows in the morning, walking to school, and helping in the kitchen after. As she moved from the one-room schoolhouse to St Boniface, she recalled some attendance issues as “Dad would get us there when the chores were done, whenever that was”.

As a young woman in the 50’s Martha worked in the Cold Spring area and enjoyed her time with family and friends. Some of these times with friends were at the ballrooms in Cold Spring and Richmond. Martha worked as an in-home housekeeper for several families in the Cold Spring area. At one home, the family received a delivery from the Cold Spring Brewery. On this occasion Martha met the delivery guy, Robert (Bob) Salzer. Martha and Bob hit it off and were married on September 27, 1955. Martha and Bob lived in Cold Spring their entire lives and enjoyed 63 years of marriage together. As a couple they raised three children: Sandy, Ann, and Tim. Martha and Bob also enjoyed many times with their five grandchildren; Sam, Dan, Steph, Tanner and Addy. Martha had many happy memories with her family.

Martha was a very happy homemaker for Bob and her three children. She loved to cook, was an excellent pie and bread baker, and kept the house spotless. When the kids were all off to school she went to work for Vision Ease in St Cloud. She worked there for 20+ years until she retired in 1995.

Outside of work and taking care of the home, Martha was an avid bowler. She was very proud of the fact that she was in a bowling league for 60 consecutive years. In retirement Martha turned to golf and always enjoyed playing in the Rich Spring Tuesday morning league. She golfed into her late 80’s. Also in retirement she picked up playing bridge. She enjoyed card games, good friends, and conversations. When it was her turn to host, she always chose to show off her baking skills. Martha enjoyed working in her flower garden during the summer months. She enjoyed seeing the colors mix together, and there was never a weed in it.

Family and friends were always important to Martha. She would never pass up an opportunity to meet with friends and relatives. She would be happy to host or bring a dish to share. She loved conversations and had a good memory for names and faces.

Martha is survived by her children, Sandy (Steve) Norlin, Ann (Kerry) Dare, Tim (Jeannine) Salzer; grandchildren Sam (Pearl) Norlin, Dan (Madeline) Norlin, Steph (Mike) Friedman, Tanner Salzer, Adelyne Salzer; great-grandchildren Annabelle Norlin, Parker Just, Bode Springer; brothers, Peter and Ray Drontle; sisters, Jenny Buerman, Terri Brunner, Liz (Jim) Loecken, Margie (Fred) Imdieke; and sister-in-law, Sue Drontle;.

Preceded in death by her husband; parents; great grandchild Christian Springer; brothers, Clarence, Tony, Ralph Drontle and sisters Bernice Kremers, Marcella Mueller and Marie Hansen.