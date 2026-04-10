June 15, 1950 - April 7, 2026

Via Wenner Funeral Home Via Wenner Funeral Home loading...

Diane “DeeDee” Janssen, age 75, of St. Cloud, passed away on April 7, 2026, at Mother of Mercy Nursing Home surrounded by family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Catherine Catholic Church, Farming, MN. Father Edward Vebelun will officiate. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 9:00-10:45 a.m.

Diane was born on June 15,1950, to Urban and Coletta (Schmitz) Janssen. She grew up on a farm near Farming, MN and graduated from Albany High School in 1968. Diane enjoyed a 42-year career at St. Cloud State University where she made many lifelong friends.

Left to cherish her memory are her brothers and sisters, Jim (friend Janice) Janssen, Lucy Thomes, Andy (Mary) Janssen, and Brenda (Mark) Schirmers; nieces and nephews, Jody (Josh) Wylie, Julie (Derick) Fincher, Cindy (Jay) Kuechle, Ben (Chelsey) Meyer, Tony Janssen, Curt (Nicole) Janssen, Courtney Schirmers, Mitchell (Alyssa) Schirmers; great nieces and nephews, Tyler, Tanner, Mason, Owen, Jay, Jake, Izzy, and Penny.

She is reunited in heaven with her parents, infant brother Roger, infant sister Janet, sister-in-law Diane (Geislinger) Janssen, brother-in-law Dennie Thomes, and nephew Karl Meyer.

Diane’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the nurses and staff at Mother of Mercy for the compassionate care provided during her stay.