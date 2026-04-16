February 13, 1945 - April 15, 2026

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Paul Andrew Woseth passed away at the age of 81, surrounded by family, in Orono, Minnesota on April 15, 2026.

He was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Orreis and Bernice Woseth. He graduated from Central High School in St. Paul and went on to attend Hamline University. He later earned his master’s degree from St. Cloud State University and built a career in vocational rehabilitation, working at the St. Cloud Penitentiary and for the State of Minnesota.

Paul enjoyed staying active throughout his life. He was a wrestler, a marathon runner, an avid racquetball player and regular member of "The Club."

He is survived by his three children, Rob (Nadia) Woseth, Doug (Mo) Woseth, and Nikki; four grandchildren, Logan and Quincy Woseth, and Reagan and Taylor Casey; and his sister, Dorine Martinez.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orreis and Bernice Woseth.

He will be remembered by his children as the nicest and kindest man they have ever known.

An open house will be held at Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring on Saturday, April 25, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.