September 6, 1968 - March 30, 2026

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Mark was born in St. Cloud, MN to Alphonse and Evelyn (Lensing) Petermeier. He married Katie Foley September 2, 2005.

Mark was devoted to his son Grady and enjoyed trips to Wisconsin, Amazing Barnyard, and local parks. He worked for Dayton Freight as a truck driver earning a 20 plus year Safe Driving Award. Mark liked watching the MN Wild and had a great love for dogs. He was a retired member of the Richmond Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife, Katie; son, Grady; siblings, Jan (Tom) Phillips, Doug (Kris), Joan (Wayne) Lee, Ruth (Kevin) Rothstein, Dave, Gail (Mike Filipovich); father and mother-in-law, Paul and JoAnn Foley; brother-in-law, Dan Foley; nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; stepson, Bryan and sister-in-law, Laurie.

A private family service will be held at a later date per Mark’s request.