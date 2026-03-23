October 2, 1952 - March 21, 2026

Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Via Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Jayne Elizabeth Wruck will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2026 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Jayne died on Saturday, March 21, 2026 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House surrounded by her loved ones. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. There will be a visitation from 4-7 PM Thursday, March 26, 2026, with parish prayers at 5 PM at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. There will also be a visitation one hour prior to services on Friday. Burial following services will take place at Annunciation in Mayhew Lake church cemetery. Services entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home.

Jayne was born October 2, 1952 in St. Cloud to Thomas and Geraldine Surma at the St. Cloud Hospital. She married Lawrence Wruck on August 14, 1971. Jayne and Larry brought six children into this world. The family lived in St. Cloud for several years before finding their forever home in Sartell. Jayne worked the bulk of her career at MNDOT, plowing snow and doing highway maintenance. She was a woman of solid faith and incredible grit. Jayne enjoyed reading, knitting, baking, working in her flower beds and throwing a party. She would make anyone who came over feel welcome. Jayne and Larry most enjoyed the opportunities that they got to spend camping with the kids at Fish Trap Lake and various state parks, many fond memories were made sitting at the lake or around a fire. Later in life they traveled together to Spain, Mexico and made lots of road trips to more local destinations. Jayne was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and welcomed warmly by her coffee friends and knitting group after Larry’s death.

Jayne is survived by her children, Tonya Wruck (Jesse Kitchens), Ryan (Emily) Wruck, Clinton (Lisa) Wruck, Shawna (Peter) Minor and Alisha Wruck (Dan Pierskalla); 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; siblings, Kathleen Surma, Jim (Carol) Surma, Peggy (Dick) Fisher, Karen (Jimm) Legg, Theresa (Mike) Eireman, Mary Jo (Dave) Heine, David (Julie) Surma, Nancy Surma, Jenny (Steve) Stellmach, Barb (David) Nodo, Jeff (Susie) Surma, and Mike (Alyssa Tetrault) Surma. Jayne is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawrence (2014); infant son, Trever; and brother, Billy.

Jayne requests that any memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, as being a mother was the dearest thing to her heart and she would love to help extend this opportunity to others.

Family requests no Lilies.

Sincere gratitude to everyone who showed Mom and our family kindness and support during these past two very trying years.