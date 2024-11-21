Timothy L. Preusser, 72, Avon

October 3, 1952 - November 17, 2024

Timothy "Tim" L. Preusser, 72, of Avon, MN, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 17, 2024.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 23, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Saint Cloud, MN, with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM. Following the service, Tim will be laid to rest at Saint Benedict's Parish Cemetery in Avon, MN.

Tim was born on October 3, 1952, to August F. Sr. and Lorraine T. (Vogel) Preusser. He was the eldest of six brothers raised on the family farm in Avon, MN. Tim grew up taking charge of the work to be done and had a strong will that persisted throughout his life. Never one to sit idle, Tim is described as always working on something. Tim had a love for animals which included horses, goats, chickens, geese and always a dog or two. He also loved the outdoors and enjoyed deer hunting. He immersed himself in knowledge, reading and speaking about politics that interested him. For the majority of his career, Tim worked as a Quality Inspector of gears for Columbia Gear in Avon, MN. He remained dedicated to his position for over 46 years until his retirement in December 2020.

Left to cherish Tim's memory are his brothers: August E. Jr. (Joyce), Mark, Andrew, Sylvester, and Dominic "Nick" (Kelly); eight nieces and nephews; 11 great-nieces and great-nephews; and former spouse Lois. Tim was preceded in death by his parents, August and Lorraine.