April 13, 1969 - July 21, 2026

via Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services via Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services

LuAnn M. Donnay, age 57, of Kimball, died Tuesday, July 21, 2026, at her home. She died peacefully under the tender care of St. Croix Hospice and her family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July, 27, 2026, at St. Anne Catholic Church in Kimball with Fr. Donald Wagner as the Celebrant. Prayer service will be held at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, followed by visitation until 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the Mass on Monday, all at the church. Private burial will be at St. Anne Catholic Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Croix Hospice.

LuAnn Mary Kiffmeyer was born on April 13, 1969, in St. Cloud, MN, to Joseph and Rose (Heinen) Kiffmeyer. She grew up in Luxemburg, where her kindness, warmth, and light first blossomed. She graduated with the Class of 1987 from St. Cloud Tech High School.

LuAnn married the love of her life, Keith Donnay, on July 15, 1989. Together, they created a beautiful life on the Donnay family farm near Kimball, surrounded by the beauty of nature and the love of family. For over two decades, LuAnn dedicated her talent and unwavering work ethic to Malco near Annandale, after beginning her career at Vision Ease in St. Cloud. In addition, she also enjoyed helping out on the farm.

LuAnn treasured Friday afternoon rides on the Ranger, checking her cherished bluebird houses, and lovingly tending to her flower gardens-all reflections of her nurturing spirit. While she did not have children of her own, LuAnn formed deep connections with her nieces and nephews. Family gatherings were filled with laughter, love, spirited card games and her delicious baked treats, creating memories that will be cherished forever.

LuAnn was an active member of the Church of St. Anne, where her faith guided her actions and filled her heart with purpose. Her compassionate nature and profound connection to her community will be sorely missed, as she leaves behind a legacy of kindness and love.

LuAnn is survived by her husband, Keith Donnay and their dogs, Otis and Bruiser; mother, Rose Kiffmeyer of Luxemburg; sisters, JoAnn (Michael) Ritzer of Clearwater, Lori Ann Jensen of Thief River Falls, and Sue (Dan) Hartung of Holdingford; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roland and Rita Donnay of Kimball; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Jeff (Rose) Donnay of Wilmot, SD, Richard (Sharon) Donnay of Watkins, Ralph (Deb) Donnay of Albany, Laura Buckner of Cold Spring, and Harland (Ann) Donnay of Kimball; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph Kiffmeyer; and brother, Lawrence Kiffmeyer.

As we remember LuAnn Mary Donnay, let us carry forward her light, loving nature, and dedication to faith and family.

LuAnn's nieces and nephews will serve as casket bearers. Arrangements are entrusted with Dingmann Funeral Care Burial and Cremation Services of Kimball.