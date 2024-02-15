Kevin Joseph Weis, 86, Waite Park

May 16, 1937 - February 13, 2024

attachment-Kevin Weis loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Kevin Weis, 86, of Waite Park who died Tuesday, February 13, 2024 at the Country Manor Health Center in Sartell. The Rev. Jeremy Ploof will officiate and burial will be in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8PM Monday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the church in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be at 4PM Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Kevin was born May 16, 1937 in Clear Lake to Joseph & Frances (Carlin) Weis. He served his country in the United States Air Force. Kevin married Millie Schaefer on May 25, 1963 at St. Mary ‘s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Kevin worked at the St. Cloud Reformatory for many years until his retirement.

A true outdoorsman at heart, Kevin’s love for hunting and fishing was unmatched. Whether it was casting a line into a tranquil lake or venturing into the woods in search of game, he found solace and peace in the beauty of nature. His passion for the great outdoors inspired many, and he eagerly shared his knowledge and experiences with others. Kevin had a particular passion for baseball, with the Minnesota Twins holding a special place in his heart. In addition to his outdoor pursuits, Kevin cultivated a green thumb and delighted in spending time in his garden. From tending to his plants and watching them flourish, he found joy in the process of growth and nurturance. The beauty of his garden was a testament to his patience, hard work, and unwavering dedication. Kevin’s sense of humor was legendary, and his jokes and laughter brightened any room he entered. His quick wit, playful banter, and infectious laughter were gifts that brought joy to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will be remembered for his ability to find humor in life’s challenges and his incredible knack for making others smile.

He is survived by his wife Millie of Waite Park; daughters, Tammie (Steve) Feit of Duluth, GA; Jennifer Weis of Waite Park; grandchildren, Danielle (Leo) Marty & Nathan Goff, great grandchildren, Leo & Rylee Marty; brothers and sisters, Leon Weis of St. Cloud; Donna Jenks of Claremont, FL; Lois Stearly of Palm Bay, FL; Denis (Jo Marie) Weis of Clear Lake; Marcia (Vince) Pletcher of Hastings.

He is preceded in death by his parents, brother, John Weis, sisters, Joan Hurley, Doris Arnold, and Kathleen Chmielewski.