Rebecca E. Lindstrom, 93, Princeton

January 12, 1931 - May 6, 2024

Becky Lindstrom, age 93 of Princeton, MN, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 6, 2024, at the Caley House, where she resided. Rebecca Evelyn was born to Andrew and Ruth (Howard) Jenson on January 12, 1931, in Glendorado Township. In her memory, her family will be holding a Private Family Graveside Service this spring.

Becky's early years were spent on the family farm, and her education saw her attending numerous schools, with Minneapolis North High playing a significant role during her high school years. Shortly after graduating the seeds of a lifelong love were sown, thanks to her sister Leona's matchmaking skills. Becky was set up with the dashing Gerald "Jerry" Lindstrom, who managed to win not only Becky's heart but also the endorsement of her protective older sister, Esther. The couple's love story was cemented on August 14, 1948, when they exchanged vows and embarked on a life journey that would bless them with four wonderful children.

Throughout their life, Becky and Jerry shared a love for adventure and the great outdoors. Their camping trips to Grand Marais, along with a group of close friends, became cherished annual traditions, as did their winters spent in the warm embrace of Apache Junction, Arizona. Becky also enjoyed the thrill of visiting casinos and, in her earlier years, cherished the simple pleasures of walking and sharing coffee and conversation with her girlfriends.

A woman of many talents, Becky dedicated her time to crafting beautiful works through quilting, crocheting, and knitting. Her hands were rarely still, as she created countless small gifts that she generously bestowed upon friends and even strangers, weaving threads of kindness into the fabric of her community.

She was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Gerald Lindstrom; her son, Gene (Patrice) Lindstrom; her daughter, Patricia Papenhausen; her grandson, Brian Kiel; several nieces and nephews; and sisters, Esther (Arvil) Olson and Leona (George) Johnson.

Becky's legacy is carried on by her loving children, Richard (Betty Wieland) Lindstrom of Fargo, ND and Barb (Ron) Kiel of Milaca; son-in-law, Mike Papenhausen; grandchildren, Andrea (Doug) Holloway, Niki Jo Kurtis, Anna (Matt) Leppala, Monica (Shane) Johnson, and Elizabeth (Damon) Whitcomb; nine great-grandchildren; and her dear sister, Lillian Rocheford of Mankato.

Becky's life was a beautiful quilt stitched with love, and her memory will forever be wrapped around us like the warmest of blankets.