John A Monson, 83, Long Prairie

May 17, 1941 - July 24, 2024

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, August 3, 2024 at American Lutheran Church in Long Prairie for John Monson, 83 of Long Prairie. Visitation will take place at the church one hour prior to the service. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Stein Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.

John Andrew Monson was born on May 17, 1941 to Harvey and Loraine (Redding) Monson in Moorhead MN. He graduated from Moorhead High School and went on to earning a teaching degree at Gustavus Adolphus College in St Peter where he met Helen Johnson, who would become his wife. He followed her to Camarillo, CA where they both taught school. Realizing they both wanted to be closer to family they each found jobs at the Long Prairie Public Schools. The couple married July 25, 1964 in Benson, MN.

During his summers when not teaching, John worked as the Golf Course Superintendent at the Long Prairie Country Club. He loved the game of golf and was proud to have been instrumental in converting the local course to eighteen holes. After over 40 years of teaching Biology and 30 years at the golf course, John retired. In retirement, he continued to enjoy golf but also found time to play cards at Burger King or the American Legion. John demonstrated his dedication to community by committing time and money to CentraCare’s building of the new Long Prairie Hospital. He also sang in the American Lutheran Church Choir for many years and would play trumpet for church events.

John is survived by his wife Helen; daughter Stacy Cavallero of Alexandria; son Jay (Kristin) Monson of Maple Grove; Brothers Richard Monson of Moorhead and Robert (Gail) Monson of Fargo; grandchildren, Hunter, Keegan and Averie Cavallero and Connor and Ryan Monson.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister-in-law Pat Monson.