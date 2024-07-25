Clarice K. Billig, 87, Sartell and formerly of St. Cloud

June 9, 1937 - July 23, 2024

Memorial services will be 11 AM Monday July 29, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Clarice Billig, 87, of Sartell and formerly of St. Cloud who died Tuesday, July 23, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Tom Olson will officiate and burial will be in St. Boniface Cemetery in Cold Spring at a later date. Visitation will be from 9-10:45AM Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Full obituary to follow soon.