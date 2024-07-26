Valoris Showalter, 84, Zimmerman

November 6, 1939 - July 25, 2024

Valoris Fay Showalter, age 84 of Zimmerman, MN passed away Thursday, July 25th 2024 with family by her side after a brief battle with a massive stroke in her brain.

Valoris was born at home in Flint, Michigan November 6th, 1939. She attended Lutheran Bible School after graduating from Anoka Senior High School. In 1965, Valoris and her sister Verlie felt the call to join her sister Vivian in mission work. Valoris worked alongside her sisters with babies and young children at Rose Park Orphanage in Tijuana, Mexico. What started out as a short-term commitment resulted in 17 years of meeting the needs of orphaned children in Mexico.

Having such a servant’s heart of meeting others' needs, Valoris came alongside her sister Verlie when Verlie’s husband Chuck unexpectedly died. What started out as a short term need to come alongside her grieving sister turned into a 41-year sisterhood relationship as they did life together. Seemingly a short time after Verlie’s husband Chuck’s death, they started a day care in Verlie’s home in California for 2.5 years which ended when they returned to their home state of Minnesota. They remained at each other’s side until Valoris’s transition to be with the Lord.

Valoris will be remembered for her love for the Lord, her love for babies, as well as her humble and quiet servant heart.

Survived by sisters; Verlie (Chuck) Bowers, Vivian (Juan) Alvarado, Veronica (Mark) Schultz, Violet (Butch) Novitsky and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; Levi and Sarah Showalter, brother; Virgil, sister; Derva and brothers-in-law; Chuck Bowers and Juan Alvarado.