Ellie C. Wittstruck, 18, Sartell

February 1, 2006 - July 22, 2024

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 3, 2024 at The Waters Church in Sartell for Ellie Christine Wittstruck, age 18, who passed away Monday, July 22, 2024 as the result of a motor vehicle accident. Pastor Doug Vagle will officiate. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Ellie was born February 1, 2006 in St. Cloud to Brandon and Jessica (Wittstruck) Klukken. She enjoyed spending time with her sisters, Amber and Lauren, playing barbies, going to Starbucks and just hanging out at the mall. Ellie loved animals, especially her two cats, fish, and dog. She enjoyed longboarding, hanging out with friends, camping, and fishing. Ellie was kind, caring, generous, loving, beautiful, always gave people the benefit of doubt, and saw the good in everyone and everything. Ellie graduated from Sartell High School in 2024 and planned to join the Coast Guard in February, with plans of being an underwater mechanic or Marine Biologist. Ellie worked in customer service and sales at the Boot Barn and volunteered at the Tri County Humane Society.

Survivors include her parents, Brandon and Jessica Klukken of Sartell; sisters, Amber and Lauren Klukken of Sartell; grandparents, Kevin and Melissa Klukken of Maple Grove, William and Tammy Speak of Pinehurst, ID; aunts and uncles, Heather Kehn of Waite Park, Crystal (Patrick) Dragonite of Eden Prairie, Ashley Ruttenburg of Little Falls, April (Justin) Steinberg of Plymouth, Beau (Hollie) Speak of Northfork, CA, Adam (Kelly) Klukken of Maple Grove, Eric Klukken of Elk River, and Thomas Klukken of Maple Grove. She was preceded in death by her great grandparents; and beloved dog, Elsa.

Please bring a photo of your pet to be placed with Ellie on her final journey. In honor of Ellie, please feel free to dress casually.