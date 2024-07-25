Pamela “Pam” J. Esselman, 65, Milaca

October 13, 1958 - July 23, 2024

attachment-Pamela Esselman loading...

Funeral Services will be private at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Pamela “Pam” Esselman, 65 who passed away peacefully with her family by her side.

Pam was born October 13, 1958 in St. Cloud to Vincent and Shirley (Lesse) Neis. She married Rex Esselman on July 19, 1980 in Munsinger Gardens, St. Cloud. Pam worked at Milaca Unclaimed Freight for 40 years. Pam enjoyed traveling and one of her favorite places was Maui. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and enjoyed cooking for her family. She had a great collection of cookbooks. She loved getting in the car and taking a day for a shopping trip. Some of her favorite summer activities included visiting the Minnesota State Fair and going boating at the cabin. She will be missed greatly by her family.

Pam is survived by her husband, Rex of Milaca; daughters, Jamie (Brandon) Zylka of Sartell, Jessie (Austin) Siemers of Milaca, Jill (Jon) Hlavac of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Jaxon, Hudson, Diesel, Oakley and one on the way; brother, Michael (Karen) Neis of Sauk Rapids.

She is preceded in death by her parents.