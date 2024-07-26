Jason LaBine, 50, Big Lake

October 1, 1973 - July 23, 2024

Jason Paul LaBine died unexpectedly on July 23, 2024. He was born to Paul and Shari LaBine on October 1, 1973 in Warren, MN, the third of five children. He was raised on the farm in rural Argyle, MN where his intelligence, humor and adventurous spirit combined to make him our chief family prankster and made-up game creator, often enlisted his brothers and sisters as his ‘assistants’. Jason was a creative and talented person, who loved to make his family laugh with his funny drawings, voices and faces.

Jason attended St. Rose of Lima Catholic School and graduated from Argyle High School. Later, he earned his associate’s degree and worked for many years as a detail drafter in industrial construction. The buildings and manufacturing facilities he drafted was something he was very proud of and passionate about.

In 2002, he was united in marriage to Jennifer Deason who loved his silly ways and how he made her laugh. They were blessed with two children, Marilyn, in 2006 and Paul, in 2009. Always a kid at heart, Jason reveled in being a fun dad, and his kids becoming his fellow jokesters for a new generation of made up games, voices and general goofiness.

Jason was also a talented musician, who wowed us with his guitar playing and composition skills. He loved music and found much satisfaction and solace in it.

Despite his talents and faith, and being deeply loved by his family, Jason had a lifelong struggle with addiction. While his substance abuse was a part of who he was, his family knows that he was so much more. He was a compassionate man and proud father who loved his children. He will be sorely missed, and no family gathering will be the same.

He is survived by his beloved children Marilyn LaBine and Paul LaBine, the mother of his children, Jennifer LaBine, his parents Paul and Shari LaBine, siblings Paula (Perry) Argiropoulos, Susan Ramirez, Ross LaBine, Phil LaBine, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be directed to Progress Valley or Twin Cities Recovery Project.