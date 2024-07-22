Kathleen D. Burke, 95, Princeton

July 25, 1928 - July 18, 2024

Kathleen D. Burke, age 95 of Princeton, MN, passed away on July 18, 2024, at the Elim Wellspring in Princeton. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, July 27, 2024, at Christ Our Light Catholic Church in Princeton. Fr. Kevin Anderson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at St. Edward’s Cemetery in Princeton.

Kathleen Dorothy was born to Benjamin and Ruth (Eisenhut) Smithers on July 25, 1928, in Princeton. She graduated from Princeton High School. Kathleen married Orville Burke on June 18, 1949, at St. Edward’s Catholic Church in Princeton. Together they had eight children. Kathleen was a lifelong member of St. Edward’s Catholic Church/Christ Our Light and also a lifetime member of WeightWatchers. She was a reporter for the Princeton Union newspaper and a school bus driver for the Princeton school district for many years. She enjoyed baking, cooking, traveling, walking, and collecting recipe books. Kathleen loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and will be greatly missed by them.

Kathleen is survived by her children, Patrick (Kathleen) Burke, Theresa (Tim) Gerth, Maggie Reichle, Anthony (Carolyn) Burke, Janet (Rich Morgan) Benson, and Leenie (Steve) Smith; daughter-in-law, Alesa Burke; 26 grandchildren, 49 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Jane Northfield, Iris Anderson, and Ione Puntsack; sister-in-law, Delores Smithers; many nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville; sons, Carey and Kevin; son-in-law, Rodney Reichle; grandson, Alex Burke; siblings, Thomas (Carol) Smithers, Ralph Smithers, and Violet (Ken) Brisson; brothers-in-law, Dewey Anderson and Edward Puntsack; and other relatives and friends.