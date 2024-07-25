Jerald R. Bebeau, 84, formerly of Big Lake

October 2, 1939 - July 20, 2024

Jerald “Jerry” Bebeau, 84, formerly of Big Lake, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2024. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 11 AM, Friday, August 16, 2024, at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church with a visitation beginning an hour prior. Entombment following the service will take place at Bailey’s Station Cemetery, Elk River. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home of Big Lake.

Jerry was born Oct. 2, 1939, to parents Raymond and Doris Bebeau. He graduated from Anoka High school in 1957, before continuing his education at the University of MN. After graduating he began working at Cornelius where he worked for 42 years before his retirement in 2002. It was during his time at Cornelius that he met and later married his wife Beverly (Smith).

Jerry enjoyed annual trips to Arizona, family vacations to northern MN and to foreign countries. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, NASCAR, and playing golf. Most importantly, Jerry loved spending time with his family.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Bev; children, Randy (Amber), Tony, Chris (Kelly), Gina (Justin); 13 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; siblings, Bonnie (Jeff), Darrell (Gail); dog, Bailey; and many nieces and nephews.