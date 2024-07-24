Randal “Randy” L. Solorz, 62, Sauk Rapids

July 12, 1962 - July 22, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2024 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in North Prairie for Randal “Randy” Solorz, age 62, who passed away Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Virgil Helmin will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Randy was born July 12, 1962 in St. Cloud to Lloyd and Doreen (Thomalla) Solorz. He graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School and attended Alexandria Vocational Technical College. Randy lived in the Sauk Rapids/St. Cloud area most of his life and worked at Woodcraft for many years. He had a deep faith in God, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing cards.

Randy is survived by his mother, Doreen of St. Cloud; sisters, Cindy (Dave) Saldana-Yorek of Royalton and Becky Holker of St. Cloud; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, Fred and Julia Blonigen of St. Cloud. He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd; sister, Kimberly Solorz Danell; brother, Rusty; infant sister, Linda Solorz; and brothers-in-law, George Saldana and Bill Holker.