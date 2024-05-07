Caroline T. Westrum, 87, Sauk Rapids

October 22, 1936 - May 5, 2024

Caroline Teresa Westrum (nee Weissmann), 87, passed away on May 5, 2024, in St. Cloud, MN.

Survived by her children Vera Westrum Ostrom (Mark), Brian Westrum (Cathy), and Amy Dehler (Michael); her grandchildren Kelsey (Nick), Abbey (Nick), and Camren (Katie), Zenon (Maddie), and Tariku; her great-grandchildren, her nieces and nephew, and her sister-in-law Jackie.

Preceded in death by her husband Ken, her brothers Fritz and Rudy, her sisters-in-law Freida and Veryl, and stepson Steven.

Born in Pezinok (Slovakia now- Czechoslovakia then) in 1936, Caroline immigrated with her family in the aftermath of WWII. Settling in New Ulm, MN, where she met her husband Ken, they soon moved to St. Cloud and owned Ken Westrum Yamaha for many years.

Caroline earned her master’s degree while raising three children and later worked for the Benton County Historical Society. Caroline loved learning and was very proud of her Master Gardener credentials.

Caroline was a passionate gardener, deeply loved the outdoors and all animals- especially cats. Caroline enjoyed the work of Jackson Pollock, likely due to Oma Rose’s strudel.

Sincere appreciation to the staff at the CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital, and the staff at Ecumen St. Benedict’s Community, Northwoods Unit, for providing such good care.

Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, MN has been entrusted with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society, located in St. Cloud, Minnesota: https://tricountyhumanesociety.org/

A private memorial will be planned for later this summer.