Louis “Louie” A. Counter, Sr., 89, Waite Park

December 6, 1934 - May 5, 2024

attachment-Louis Counter loading...

Louis A. Counter Sr., age 89, Waite Park, MN, passed away May 5, 2024.

Honorably served our country in the U.S. Army. Survived by wife of 66 years, Mary (Michalek) Counter; children, David and Sue Counter, Karen Ann Hintz, Louis Counter Jr., Daniel and Julie Counter, Mary and Victor Legatt.

Preceded in death by infant son, Robert Oliver Counter.

Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, May 10, 2024 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in St. Stephen. Visitation one hour prior to the services. Burial in the parish cemetery.