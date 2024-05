Dennis Heitzman, 74, Holdingford

Died April 30, 2024

attachment-Dennis Heitzman loading...

Dennis Heitzman, age 74, passed away on April 30, 2024 at Saint Cloud Hospital.

A memorial mass will be held Thursday May 16th at 3 PM at All Saints - Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. Burial will follow. There will be no visitation.

Dennis is survived by his children, Anthony and Teresa; his grandchildren; and his siblings, Arlene (Ronald) Paggen, Ronald Heitzman, Duane (Anna) Heitzman, Darrell (Jane) Heitzman, Gerald Heitzman, LouAnn (Rodney) Pilarski, and Sheila (Virgil) Czech.

Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Marie Heitzman, and sister-in-law Mary Heitzman.