Ann E. Powers, 89, Big Lake

September 11, 1934 - May 13, 2024

Ann E. Powers, age 89 of Big Lake, MN, passed away on May 13, 2024, at her home surrounded by her daughters. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake. Fr. Michael Kellogg will officiate. Visitation will be on Monday, May 20, 2024, from 5:00-8:00 PM at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Big Lake with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Visitation will also be one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Burial will be at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Cemetery in Big Lake.

Ann was born to Casper and Theresa (Liebl) Dummer on September 11, 1934, in New Ulm. She graduated from New Ulm High School. Ann married James Powers on April 19, 1955, at St. George Catholic Church in St. George, MN. Ann and her husband owned and operated many businesses throughout their 58 years of marriage. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, playing cards, crossword puzzles, traveling, and mostly spending time with her family.

Ann is survived by her children, Greg (Lori) Powers, Catherine (Keith) Nebel, Theresa (Jake) Barthold, Patti (Allen) Olson, Juli (Tom) Kuehn, Jean Jestus, Marcia (Ken) Klatt, and Bob (Sandra) Powers; siblings, Milly Hillesheim, Joan Rosenhamer, and David (Nikki) Dummer, sister-in-law, Marge Dummer; 34 grandchildren; 46 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; Casper and Theresa (Liebl) Dummer, brothers; Donat Dummer, Fr. Leo Dummer, and Joseph Dummer; and sister, Bernice Palmer.