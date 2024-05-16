Joyce Shea, 93, Alexandria

June 1, 1930 - May 10, 2024

attachment-Joyce Shea loading...

Joyce Corrine Shea, 93 year old resident of Alexandria, MN passed away on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Joyce was born in Alexandria, MN on June 1, 1930 to Lawrence and Dora Hanson. Joyce graduated from Alexandria High School in 1948.

Joyce’s shy and quiet personality was perfectly matched when she met the outgoing and fun-loving Hubert Shea at her parents' restaurant in Brandon MN. Joyce and Hubert were married on October 15, 1951 and were blessed with 45 years of love and laughter and seven children - Mike, Mary Pat, Kathleen (Fluff), Mark, John, Brian and Amy.

Hubert and Joyce began farming on the Shea family farm in Leaf Valley in 1951. Starting In 1956, Joyce supported Hubert as he began his new career in the Gambles hardware store business, moving the family from Alexandria to Red Wing, Fairmont and Albert Lea, Minnesota. In 1968 they purchased the Gambles hardware store in Little Falls. Joyce and Hubert worked side by side growing the hardware store in Little Falls until they sold it in 1979.

Joyce then started her own business, sewing custom draperies and alterations. She had a love of sewing and was an extremely talented seamstress. Sewing was always part of her life from the early years of making clothes for her daughters, the sewing shop, and finally making beautiful quilts for her grandkids.