Ernest J. Klein, 86, St. Cloud

July 4, 1937 - May 15, 2024

Ernie was born July 4, 1937, in Melrose, MN to George and Clara (Winters) Klein. He married Jeanette Schwegel on April 19, 1960, they divorced in November 1986. They had and raised six children.

Ernie was employed as a pipeline worker, the Poultry House/Gold-n-Plump, Landy Packing Co. and retired from Frigidaire. He loved John Deer tractors, auctions, road trips to eat out, and an occasional trip to the casino. Ernie lived a simple life and was a loving father. He was always a fountain of knowledge and family lineage and would carry on a conversation for as long as you would like. He was involved with Boy Scout Troop 84 for many years and a member of the Knights of Columbus in St. Joseph, MN.

Survivors include his children, Jim (Sharon), Laura, Marvin, Joe, and Judy (James) Hogg; sister, Ethel Gill; 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael, brother, Melvin, sisters, Adeline, Lucky and very special friend, Delores Milner.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be Friday, May 24, 2024, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN.