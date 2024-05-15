DeLaine M. Moriarty, 86, Avon

January 10, 1938 - May 13, 2024

DeLaine Marie Moriarty (Hanson), 86, formerly of Avon, passed away peacefully Monday, May 13, 2024, at Country Manor Villa in Sartell, MN. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, May 17, 2024 at 11 AM, at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon, MN, with a visitation beginning an hour and a half prior.

DeLaine Marie was born January, 10, 1938, in Clarkfield, MN to her parents Henry and Pearl Hanson. Delaine graduated from Benson High School and furthered her studies at Moorhead State University and St Cloud State University.

On June 5, 1960, DeLaine was united in marriage to John Moriarty in Appleton, MN. Together they began their careers in Parkers Prairie and eventually made their home in Avon, MN with two children: Patrick and Joan. DeLaine worked as a teacher for the St. Cloud School District teaching 2nd grade. She taught for 30 years before her retirement in 1997.

DeLaine was a devoted member of St. Benedit’s Catholic Church. DeLaine loved golfing and socializing with friends and family. She also enjoyed Bible study, reading, and playing bridge. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.

DeLaine is preceded in death by her loving husband, John; parents, Henry and Pearl Hanson; siblings, Doris (Lyle) Mikelson, Glen (Doris) Hanson, Ralph (Hildegard) Hanson, Robert (Eunice) Hanson, Hank Hanson, Duane Hanson, and Barb (Dan) Lepse.

She is survived by her children, Patrick (Carol) Moriarty and Joan (Dave) Moriarty-Welsh; grandchildren, Brandon (Heather), Samuel (Gaby), Abigail, Evan, Dylan, Ryan; great-grandchildren Grayson, Theadora, Crew; sister-in-law, Marilyn Hanson; and many nieces and nephews.

DeLaine lived her life with grace and dignity. Friendships were genuine and many lifelong. Delaine had a special relationship with each family member. Her teaching, guidance and love will be with us always. She will be dearly missed.