Melvin M. Frank, 92, Cold Spring

November 4, 1931 - May 5, 2024

Melvin M. Frank, age 92, passed away on May 5, 2024, at the St. Cloud Hospital. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday May 11, 2024, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Marty, MN.

The visitation will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Holy Cross School, Marty, MN.

Melvin Math Frank was born on November 4, 1931, to Peter and Louise (Wolf) Frank. He proudly served in the US Army for 2 years. On May 12, 1956, he married Delphine Schaefer at Holy Cross Church. They lived their life together, raising six children on the family farm at the top of the hill, on the edge of the woods, near Pearl Lake.

Mel was a do it all, fix it all man with broad knowledge in many areas of life. He was a welder/mechanic by trade, retiring from Hardrives in 1993. He believed in working hard and playing hard. Baseball was his all-time favorite. It brought him joy to both play the game as well as watching his son and grandsons do the same. Mel’s motto: If you can’t run fast, you better hit the ball far!

Other passions include, well witching, agate picking, deer hunting, fishing, polka music, and feeding the wildlife on his property. He was easy to spot in his orange Kubota, keeping an eye on the neighborhood.

Survivors include his children, Dave (Robyn), Tom (Deb), Lori (Mike) Ackerman, Linda (Joe) Hennen, Mary (Mark) Jansky, Pat (Tracy); grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his sister, Lorraine Schmitz.

Mel was preceded in death by his wife, Del; parents; brothers, Wilfred, Jerome and Urban.