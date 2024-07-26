Catherine E. Goerger, 81, Sauk Rapids

March 8, 1943 - July 26, 2024

A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 2, 2024, at Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Catherine E. Goerger, age 81, who died July 26, 2024, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home, Sauk Rapids, MN. A visitation will begin one hour before the service at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Sts. Peter and Paul Parish Cemetery, Richmond, MN.

Cathy was born in Richmond, MN to Lawrence and Loretta (Athmann) Goerger. She went to Sts. Peter and Paul School and graduated from St. Boniface School in 1961.

Cathy worked at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Human Resources and worked in the office at Gas Service and CentraCare until her retirement. She was an avid reader. Cathy enjoyed counted cross stitch and collecting porcelain flowers.

In 2017, after 53 years, she was reunited with her daughter Sandra, thanks to the loving support and encouragement of her in-laws, Lance and Patricia Nygard.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra (Gary) Nygard; grandchildren, Kelsey, Tyler (Nicola), Jordan (Stacy); brother, Gerald (Doris) Goerger; sister-in-law, Renee Goerger.

She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Frances (Dennis) Nilsson, Rosie (Dale) Tibbetts and James Goerger.

Special thank you to the staff at Good Shepherd and St. Croix Hospice.