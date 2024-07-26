Donna Grams, 92, Phoenix

August 27, 1931 - July 17, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Pearl Lake (Marty), MN for Donna Grams, age 92, who died July 17, 2024, in Phoenix, AZ. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

The visitation will start one hour before the service at the church.

It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our dear mother, (Clara) Donna Grams, née Kunkel, on July 17, 2024. Donna was born in Pearl Lake, MN and was a long-time resident of St Paul, MN and Mesa, AZ.

She was preceded in death by beloved husband, Peter Grams.

She is survived by Lynda Grams (Wayne Vlcan,), Kay Grams (Robert Keiser), grandchildren, Jason Haire, Jessica Grams, Patrick Haire (Emily), Helen Grams-Anderson and great grandsons Vincent and Benjamin Haire. She was a gracious, gentle woman who was loved by family and friends.