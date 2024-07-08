Norbert Schueller, 93

November 17, 1930 - July 7, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2024, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Norbert Schueller, age 93, who died Sunday at Assumption Home. The burial will be in the parish cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue Friday from 9:00-10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Norb was born November 17, 1930, in Richmond, MN to Arnold and Rose (Brinker) Schueller. He married Clara Driver on July 6, 1957, in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Richmond, MN. Norb served in the United States Marines.

Norb enjoyed hunting, fishing, trapping, and renting out pontoons at “Schueller Pontoon Rental.” He was a member of the American Legion in Richmond, MN.

He is survived by his children, Pat (Dale) Nelson, Brenda Denn, John (Vicki) Schueller, Rich (DeeAnn) Schueller; daughter-in-law, Lisa Schueller; 13 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Clara (May 19, 2022); son, Jerry (December 18, 2021); infant daughter, Jean Marie and siblings.