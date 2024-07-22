Delphine K. Ruprecht, 83, Cold Spring

July 9, 1941 - July 20, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Richmond, MN for Delphine K. Ruprecht age 83, who died Saturday, July 20 at Cherrywood Advanced Senior Living, St. Cloud. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The service will be live streamed at www.christcatholic.com.

Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., Wednesday in the church gathering space.

Delphine was born on July 9, 1941, in Richmond, MN to Joseph and Anna (Kohorst) Ruprecht. She worked at Fingerhut for 40 years. Delphine loved going to bingo, playing solitaire, dish towel embroidery and going to the casino.

She is survived by her sister, Mary Jane (Ralph) Jungles; sister-in-law, Marilyn Ruprecht; nieces and nephews, JoAnn (Terry) DeBey, Gary (Natalie) Jungles, Kevin (Melinda) Ruprecht, Bruce (Sandy) Ruprecht, Karen Schlangen, Brenda (Jeff) Dingmann, Karla (Jason) Hommerding; 16 great-nieces and nephews; and 19 great-great nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by parents; siblings, Zita, Firmin, and Joe.