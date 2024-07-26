William Buckner, 87, Albany

April 28, 1937 - July 14, 2024

A Memorial Service will be at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at the Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring, MN for William Buckner, age 87, who died peacefully at his home in Albany, MN on Sunday, July 14, 2024. The visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Gloria Dei Lutheran Cemetery.

William Albert Buckner was born April 28, 1937, in Billings, MT to Wylie and Minnie (Campbell).

Bill served in the U.S. Navy.

Bill made his living driving truck, hauling everything from crude oil to heavy equipment, to cement tanks. He could drive across the country without a map and know the exact roads he would need to take. Bill raised six children and when he wasn't trucking, he was home playing and teaching them life lessons.

Bill was a cowboy at heart, and you could always find him in his Wranglers and cowboy boots. He had a dude ranch in Tucson, AZ for a time, with 57 head of horses. Bill loved classic cars. He always talked about out running the cops in his souped-up Chevy. Bill shared a love for the outdoors from fly fishing, elk, deer and bear hunting, in the mountains of Montana, to raising cattle, pigs and horses in New Mexico.

Bill was a hard worker and a handy man who could fix anything from a leaky toilet to a semi-truck engine. He enjoyed watching Twins baseball. He loved to tell hunting and fishing stories and could b.s. with the best of them. A few beers or a shot of Crown Royal would bring out the best stories.

Bill is survived by his former spouse, Laura Buckner; children, Heidi Michel, Shane (Jennifer) Chance, Rusty Chance, Kristi (Robin) Lenard, Shawna (Tim) Meacham, William “Billy” (Sarah) Buckner; 12 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Enos, Wylie (Claudia) Buckner and Zenus (Norma Jean) Buckner; sisters, Nell (Frank) Carlstrom, Paula (Don) Cramer, Cassie (Harold) Thom, Minnie Hoehn, Katherine Shaw; granddaughter, Kasey Johnson.